Pushpa 2: 60cr spent on 6-minute scene; OTT rights sold for 100cr

The creators behind Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated film ‘Pushpa 2’ have spared no expense in bringing a jaw-dropping scene to life, reportedly shelling out a whopping Rs 60 crore for a mesmerizing Gangamma Jatara performance and an intense fight sequence. Fans of the charismatic actor are eagerly awaiting the release of ‘Pushpa 2’, slated to hit the screens later this year.

With Allu Arjun and director Sukumar working tirelessly to wrap up the film, anticipation is mounting for what promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience. While specific plot details remain tightly under wraps, sources reveal that a six-minute sequence, painstakingly crafted over 30 days, will showcase the spectacular Gangamma Jatara performance and a gripping fight sequence.

Rumors abound that the film boasts a staggering budget of Rs 500 crore, with the production team already making significant deals. T-Series reportedly secured worldwide music rights and Hindi satellite rights for a cool Rs 60 crore. Meanwhile, Star Maa is said to have snagged the Telugu satellite rights, and Netflix secured the digital streaming rights for an impressive Rs 100 crore. However, official confirmation from the film’s makers is still pending.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, fans were treated to the first teaser of ‘Pushpa 2’ on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday, building further excitement for the upcoming release. It was last year when the actor himself unveiled the first-look poster of the film, hinting at the scale and grandeur audiences can expect. Adding to the intrigue, there’s speculation that Bollywood icon Sanjay Dutt might make a special appearance in the film.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and helmed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is all set to hit theaters on August 15, 2024, promising audiences an exhilarating cinematic journey unlike any other. With such grandiose investments and star-studded talent, ‘Pushpa 2’ is shaping up to be a cinematic extravaganza worth the wait.