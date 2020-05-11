Kamya Punjabi, who has been recently making headlines after she tied the knot with her longtime beau Shalabh Dang, is currently in home quarantine and is spending most of her time with her family. The actress is spending some fun time with her dear ones and is sharing her happiness with her fans on social media.

Recently, the actress has shared a video on her official Instagram handle, that actually caught everyone’s attention.

In the video, Kamya’s husband, Shalabh, and kids can been seen playing with water in the parking lot. It seems like it all happened when Shalab was washing his car, and the kids decided to turn it into a fun activity. While the kids and Shalab were enjoying, Kamya captured their fun-loving moment. She posted this light-hearted moment on social media but instead received backlash.

However, the netizens have started bashing the actress for wasting water. The actress slammed for promoting wastage of water amidst water crisis.

Soon, some of the social media users started lashing out at her for her irresponsible behaviour and teaching kids the wrong things.

However, Kamya who has been always vocal about such issues, didn’t bow down and gave befitting replies to such users.

She said ‘Bhaiyoo aur behno, 2 bucket paani meh 2 bachhe aur ek gaadi ne naah liya, ab karo hisaab yeh nuksaan hua ya bachat hui ? Hisaab aaye naa aaye ek kaam zaroor kar lena, ghar par baithna aur desh ko bachana! Namaste!’ (Ladies and gentlemen, with 2 buckets of water, 2 kids and car have taken bath, now tell me if this is saving water or wasting it? Well, if you’re not good at calculating, just make sure that you stay home and save the country.’