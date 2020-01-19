Television actress Kamya Panjabi is all set to tie the knot with beau Shalabh Dang. The wedding preparations have already begun. Before the big day on February 10, the actress shared a sneak-peek of her wedding card with fans.

The actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a boomerang video, which shows a glimpse of her wedding card, and also revealed her wedding hashtag – #ShubhMangalKaSha. Alongside the video, she wrote, “Ganapati Bappa Moryaa (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Ganapati Bappa Moryaa ❤️ #ShubhMangalKaSha ❤️ @shalabhdang A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on Jan 18, 2020 at 2:40am PST

It has been a whirlwind romance for Kamya and Shalabh – just a month and a half into their relationship, he proposed to her. Recently, the actor penned a romantic note for her beau on Instagram and credited him for making her happy again.

“Last year, this day i spoke to u for the first time n today i m preparing for my marriage with you… Last year this day i was broken, i was lonely.. u picked up the pieces n made me the happy person that i m today… i m so lucky to have someone like you in my life who’s only motive is to make me smile n happy.. you are my life, you are my good karma, you are my Gannu’s best gift to me,” she wrote.

Kamya was previously married to Bunty Negi and has a 10-year-old daughter Aara with him. After her divorce, she was sceptical about getting into a relationship again, but she is glad that she fell in love with Shalabh.