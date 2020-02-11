Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang tied the knot on Monday. The duo got hitched in a fairy-tale wedding in Mumbai. The close-knit Punjabi wedding has a hand-picked guest list comprising close friends and relatives.

While the actress gave treat to her fans before her wedding by giving the glimpse of her wedding festivities, she shared a series of pictures on her official Instagram handle from her wedding ceremony on Tuesday morning. Since then, the pictures from Kamya-Shalabh’s wedding ceremony went viral on social media.

In the photos, the television actress looks radiant in a bright red lehenga, which she paired with a net dupatta and heavy jewellery. Kamya was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs with her husband Shalabh Dang by her side.

Meanwhile, Shalabh also shared a picture of their wedding ceremony, in which the duo can be seen taking pheras. Alongside, he wrote, “Mrs. & Mr. Shalabh Dang (sic).”

Check pictures

For the unversed, Kamya and Shalabh happen to be an interesting coincidence as they started dating on the same day last year. The two met when Kamya consulted him for therapy and their friendship culminated into marriage.