The wedding season has already begun. Popular TV actress Kamya Panjabi and her long time beau Shalabh Dang will also be tying the knot on February 10 and the pre-wedding festivities have already begun in full swing.

It was in September, last year, when the actress got talking about her relationship with Shalabh, who is a healthcare professional.

While the actress kick-started the celebrations with a bachelorette party with team bride, it was recently that she also shared a photo from the Mata Ki Chowki on February 8, and she is glowing with happiness.

And now, the actress is engaged to Shalabh. She made the official announcement by sharing a glimpse of her engagement on her Instagram handle on Sunday. She looks gorgeous in a golden black sharara while Shalabh looked handsome in a blue and white kurta pyjama. Kamya’s smile spoke all about her happiness.

#shubhmangalkasha #sagai @theglamweddingofficial @shalabhdang ❤️ A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on Feb 8, 2020 at 9:30am PST

Not just this, Kamya also shared her ‘Haldi’ and ‘Mehendi’ ceremony pics on social media. She can be seen enjoying her pre-wedding rituals along with her family and friends.

#shubhmangalkasha #haldi @theglamweddingofficial @shalabhdang A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on Feb 9, 2020 at 4:12am PST

#shubhmangalkasha @shalabhdang @theglamweddingofficial #mehendikirasm A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on Feb 9, 2020 at 9:03pm PST

For the unversed, Kamya and Shalabh happen to be an interesting coincidence as they started dating on the same day last year. The two met when Kamya consulted him for therapy and their friendship culminated into marriage.