The entire nation is suffering from the deadly Coronavirus outbreak and all we can do to combat it is to stay at home. As the positive cases of this deadly virus are increasing rapidly across India, the citizens are advised to stay indoors and practise social distancing. Seeing the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the PM CARES Fund wherein he has appealed to the people to donate for the nation’s ongoing battle against COVID-19.

And while several celebrities have been doing their bit in donating for the cause, TV actress Rubina Dilaik has also joined the bandwagon. The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame actress Rubina has decided to donate Rs 4 Lakh to PM CARES Fund.

Taking it to her official Twitter handle, the actress announced the same and expressed her gratitude towards PM Modi for giving her the opportunity to serve the people.

Rubina wrote, “Our small contribution towards #COVID2019! Donated 4lacs to #PMCaresFund @narendramodi ji. Thank you sir for allowing us to help our people, our nation. #PMCARES.

Earlier, TV actors including Arjun Bijlani and Maniesh Paul had also pledged to donate to the PM CARES Fund to strengthen the country’s battle against COVID-19.

While Maniesh pledged to contribute Rs 20 Lakh, Arjun donated Rs 5 Lakh each to Prime Minister and Maharashtra’s Chief Minister’s Fund.