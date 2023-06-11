Rubina Dilaik Car Accident: Husband Abhinav Shukla Provides Details

Renowned television actress Rubina Dilaik was involved in a car accident on June 10 in Mumbai. The unfortunate incident occurred during her afternoon commute.

Subsequently, her husband Abhinav Shukla took to Twitter to provide an account of the accident. He confirmed that Rubina is in stable condition and being taken for medical treatment. Abhinav also shared images from the scene of the accident.

The following day, Rubina herself shared an update regarding her health status, following her husband’s announcement. In a tweet on Sunday, she revealed that she had sustained injuries to her head and lower back as a result of the accident. Abhinav had initially broken the news on Saturday via Twitter, accompanied by pictures of the damaged vehicles. In his tweet, he reassured everyone that Rubina is “fine” and that he was accompanying her for medical care.

Rubina conveyed on Twitter that she had experienced a state of shock due to the impact of the accident, resulting in injuries to her head and lower back. Nevertheless, she assured everyone that they had undergone medical tests and received positive results. She mentioned that legal measures had been taken against the negligent truck driver, although the harm had already been done. Rubina appealed to everyone to exercise caution on the road, emphasizing that rules are implemented for their own safety.

Abhinav cautioned with the tweet that the accident had occurred to them and could happen to others as well. He urged people to be cautious of individuals who are engrossed in their phones and ignore traffic lights, even standing there with a smile. He mentioned that further details would be provided later. Abhinav informed that Rubina was in the car but assured that she is fine and being taken for medical treatment.

He directed his request to @MTPHereToHelp and @MumbaiPolice, urging them to take strict action. Abhinav also tagged @RubiDilaik in his tweet.

Fans are currently sending their well wishes for Rubina’s swift recovery.

In addition to her notable roles in various television serials, Rubina has also showcased her talent by participating and winning in several reality shows. She recently competed in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Rubina achieved significant success when she emerged as the winner of season 14 of Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss. Furthermore, she has made appearances in serials such as Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed, Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Choti Bahu, and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki.