Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla welcome twin baby girls

In a heartwarming turn of events, the tinsel town of Bollywood is abuzz with joy as television stars Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla embrace parenthood with the arrival of their twin baby girls. The elation was initially shared by none other than Rubina’s pilates trainer, who, in a now-altered social media post, spilled the beans on the couple’s newfound happiness.

The revelation, however, took an intriguing twist as the post underwent a subtle metamorphosis, leaving netizens speculating about the premature announcement. While the edited version merely offered generic congratulations, the discerning eyes of fans swiftly caught wind of the original revelation, stirring excitement in the virtual world.

Enthusiasts and onlookers are now eagerly anticipating an official announcement from the celebrity duo, who have kept their private life relatively discreet. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s journey from colleagues on the sets of Chhoti Bahu to life partners has been nothing short of a fairy tale. Initially, their connection was confined to friendship, but destiny had other plans as they found love in each other’s company.

The couple’s romantic saga unfolded over several years, culminating in a grand wedding ceremony on July 21, 2018. This latest chapter in their lives commenced a few months ago when Rubina and Abhinav took to their respective social media platforms to share the thrilling news. Accompanied by a picturesque snapshot from their babymoon, the expectant parents sailed on a cruise, with Rubina proudly showcasing her blossoming baby bump as Abhinav tenderly embraced the imminent addition to their family.

The accompanying caption encapsulated the couple’s anticipation and joy, declaring, “We promised we would TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married, and now will do. AS A FAMILY. welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!” The announcement not only resonated with fans but also marked a celebration of love, commitment, and the beginning of a new, cherished chapter for Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. As they embark on the journey of parenthood, the Bollywood fraternity and their legion of admirers extend heartfelt congratulations to the radiant couple and their adorable twin bundles of joy.