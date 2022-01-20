Tahira Kashyap Khurrana embraces the ‘long and short’ of life

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana defies the conventional standards of beauty, embracing flaws and choices, defining individuality.

Setting a new trend, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is seen posting interesting content based on women sensibilities every Wednesday, under the tag #Womenswednesday.

In her latest post, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana scales her journey through her hair transformation amid her cancer treatment, flaunting the varied hairstyles she sported with utmost confidence and sheer elegance.

An inspirational icon, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is identified as an influencer, in addition to being an author and a filmmaker.

Breaking moulds and stereotypes, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has created her own space as a quirky, honest, candid, and relatable storyteller with her books as well as films.

Co-founder of Indian Women Rising, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has time and again strived for the growth of women in society. With her social media posts, yet again Tahira is creating a platform for women to accept themselves as individuals and create their own identity.