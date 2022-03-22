“Guys get down.. stop it”, Ayushmann Khurrana asks his kids and pet to leave Tahira Kashyap Khurrana as they smother her with love

In addition to being an exceptional storyteller as author and filmmaker, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is also a doting mother and her social media is clearly a testament to it. In yet another chapter of adorable diaries on Instagram, Tahira shared a video of the heartwarming welcome she received from her pet dog and kids post returning from work.

As Tahira got back home after a few hours of work commitments, her pet Peanut and kids- Varushka and Virajveer pounced on their dearest mother to inundate her with their love and affection.

With regular insights into her personal as well as professional life, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana actively offers her followers glimpses into the madness and love that unfolds in the Khurrana family. From bombarding Tahira with messages at work to greeting her with an insanely clingy welcome, the bond between the mother and kids including the pet Peanut always melts our hearts.

Recently, Tahira took a family vacation to London with her kids, followed by a family and friends trip to Ranthambore, pictures, and videos from the same had taken the internet by storm.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tahira is all set to make her directorial feature film debut with ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’, which is set to release later this year.