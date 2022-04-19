After 3.5 years of surgery, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana emerges stronger

Hailed as an inspirational icon across quarters, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is not only a phenomenal author and filmmaker but also an influential public figure and an advocate for self-love and women empowerment. In her latest post, the multi-talented personality has shared her motivational instance of perseverance and dedication with a glimpse of her workout video.

Personifying resilience, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has battled her illness with utmost grace and emerged as an inspiration to millions through her journey.

Continuing to inspire her followers, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana began her workout diaries offering a message of never giving up. With the series of ‘I showed up’ posts to the gym, Tahira restarted her fitness journey with regular workouts.

Her hard work is bearing fruits as her latest video shows her regaining her strength and lifting heavy weights post a hiatus of 3.5 years.

Tahira shared the video saying, “Growing stronger! Being able to lift this much after 3.5 years. And why after this much time, well #iykyk #startingalloveragain #onedayatatime #fitness #strongerpostsurgery #workout #ishowedup #notgivingupjustgettingstronger

P.s-Also seen here is my tiny stalker 🙄❤️”.

Acing all aspects of her being, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is a celebrated author, filmmaker, and a hands-on mother.

With regular insights into her professional as well as personal life, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana keeps sharing her pearls of wisdom.

Currently gearing up for the release of her directorial debut feature film ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is set to present an interesting and inspiring tale of women through varied generations.