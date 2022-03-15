Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s recent vacation has a Vidya Balan connection

Author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana have been recently offering a fun-filled insight into her recent vacation with her husband and friends in Ranthambore and her recent post has a striking connection with Vidya Balan.

Visiting the Ranthambore National Park, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana put on her ‘Sherni’ mode to spot tigers in the National Park, drawing reference to Vidya Balan’s hit film that released last year, wherein the actress played a forest officer striving for the protection of a Tigress.

Posing with her girl gang, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana posted a series of pictures on their exciting trip along with a video of the majestic feline beast saying, “Sherni’s! Swipe left to see the OG 🐅”.

Regarded as an inspirational icon and advocate for women’s expression, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana aptly personifies the tag of Sherni.

Currently gearing up for her debut feature film ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has earlier helmed short films like ‘Toffee’, ‘Pinni’, and ‘Quaranteen Crush’, and is also a celebrated Best Selling Author with books like ‘The 12 Commandments of Being A Woman’ and ‘The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother’ to her credit.