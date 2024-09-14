Super Junior’s Sungmin and his wife Kim Sa Eun welcome their baby boy

K-pop boyband Super Junior’s Sungmin and his actor-model wife Kim Sa Eun have become proud parents to a baby boy. The couple tied the knot in 2014 and after a decade they welcome their first child. As Sungmin and Sa Eun gear up for the next chapter in their life, the couple previously shared the news with their fans with an endearing Instagram post.

On September 13, a representative from SM Entertainment announced, “Sungmin and his wife welcomed a baby boy today.” Previously, in July, the K-pop artist announced that he and his wife were expecting their first child. They expressed their excitement, joy, gratitude, and anticipation. Super Junior’s Sungmin and Sa Eun took to Instagram to share a bunch of endearing photographs announcing that they are soon going to welcome their bundle of joy. As the duo decked in tones of pink, blue, and white, they looked ecstatic and adorable.

Sungmin is the first member of the popular boyband Super Junior to tie the knot. On December 13, 2014, he and the ‘The Youth’ actress Kim Sa Eun exchanged their vows in an intimate ceremony at The Raum in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul. The duo has a reel-to-real story and boasts a whirlwind romance. The couple first met in 2013 when they starred as the male and female leads in the musical ‘The Three Musketeers.’ Shortly after, Sungmin and Sa Eun started dating. In September 2014, Super Junior’s agency SM Entertainment confirmed the news of their relationship.

Sungmin entered the K-pop scene on November 6, 2005, with the group’s first single ‘Twins’ (Knock Out). He worked on the track with bandmates Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Siwon, Donghae, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun. He serves as Super Junior’s lead vocalist and lead dancer. Moreover, he is also a part of the group’s sub-units- Super Junior-H, Super Junior-M, and Super Junior-T. On November 22, 2019, Sungmin debuted as a solo artist. His maiden mini-album is titled ‘Orgel.’ Meanwhile, on August 22, 2024, the K-pop idol released his new solo digital single titled ‘YO.YO.YO.’

On the other hand, Kim Sa Eun is an actress and a model. Previously, she was also a member of the K-pop group ‘BANANA GIRL’. She has appeared in films like ‘The Youth’ (2014) and ‘The Russian Novel’ (2013).