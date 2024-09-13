Ahn Se Ha faces school bullying allegations; Public appearances canceled

South Korean actor Ahn Se Ha has been accused of school bullying and violence by a former classmate. Ahn Se Ha is known for his roles in hit dramas such as ‘King the Land’, and ‘The Swindlers’, and. The accusation emerged on September 9 on an online forum. In response to the controversy, Ahn Se Ha has canceled his appearance in the musical performance he is currently involved in, as well as other public activities.

The post on the online forum was titled, “Celebrity School Violence: Actor Ahn Se Ha (Real Name: An Jae Wook) Exposed for School Violence.” The former classmate alleged details of verbal and physical abuse committed by Ahn Se Ha in middle school. The post’s author claimed, “Ahn Se Ha’s group would take me into the boiler room, where Ahn Se Ha picked up a large piece of broken glass. He threatened me, poking me in the stomach with it. He told me I had to fight one of the bullies in his group when I didn’t want to.”

Following these accusations, Se Ha’s agency, Hunus Entertainment, has denied the allegations. According to Koreaboo, the agency issued a statement saying, “This is clearly false information. There are several contradictions in the post, and we will take legal action against these false statements. The story is nonsensical.”

Despite this rebuttal, the controversy has intensified. This is because more individuals have come forward to corroborate the claims about Ahn Se Ha’s behavior in middle school. Due to the escalating issue, the actor has suspended his public activities. His agency believes it would be inappropriate for him to make appearances until the allegations are legally addressed.

Currently, Se Ha is starring as D’Ysquith in the musical ‘A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder’. Following the controversy, he will temporarily pause his performances. On September 12, SHOWNOTE, the musical’s production company, announced that his participation in the show would be paused to address the allegations. Additionally, Ahn Se Ha’s ceremonial first pitch at the September 15 baseball game hosted by the NC Dinos has also been canceled. The NC Dinos stated on September 11 that hosting the event amidst the controversy would be inappropriate.