Sunil Pal goes missing, phone unreachable, wife files complaint

Comedian Sunil Pal has reportedly gone missing, leaving his family and fans deeply concerned. His wife, unable to reach him by phone for hours, filed a missing persons complaint at the Santacruz police station in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Pal had traveled outside the city for a performance and was expected to return on Tuesday, but failed to show up, sparking worry.

The police have launched an investigation into the comedian’s disappearance and are actively gathering information from people close to him.

Authorities are looking into details such as the shows he attended, the people he interacted with, and any potential leads that could explain his whereabouts.

Sunil Pal, known for his comic roles in Bollywood films and his sharp wit, rose to fame as the winner of the inaugural season of ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’.

Beyond his stand-up career, he made his mark as a writer and director, notably with the 2010 comedy film ‘Bhavnao Ko Samjho’, which featured a notable ensemble of comedians, including Kapil Sharma, Johnny Lever, and Raju Srivastav.

Pal is no stranger to controversy and has often voiced his criticism of some of Bollywood’s established comedians. His remarks about Kapil Sharma’s shift to Netflix with ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ have attracted attention, as has his critique of Sunil Grover’s portrayal of women in comedy, which he deemed “cheap” and “vulgar”.

Pal’s outspoken opinions on the comedic world have made him a polarizing figure among peers.

As the investigation into his disappearance continues, fans and colleagues are hoping for his safe return.