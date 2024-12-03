‘Pushpa 3’ confirmed! Sound designer Resul Pookutty makes an accidental slip

The countdown is already on for one of the most anticipated pan-Indian releases of the year, ‘Pushpa 2.’ As the film is creating records with its pre-release sales and deals, another tantalising piece of news is here for fans. ‘Pushpa 3’ is officially on the cards and is titled ‘Pushpa 3: The Rampage.” The news comes after the sound designer of ‘Pushpa: The Rule,’ Resul Pookutty accidentally posted a team picture with the poster of the third film in the background. ‘Pushpa 2’ is set to hit theatres on December 5.

Sending fans into a frenzy, the franchise’s sound designer Resul Pookutty shared a snap on social media. The post features the key members of the sound team standing against a mixing board. A never-seen-before poster is in the background reading ‘Pushpa 3: The Rampage.’ While Resul soon pulled the post, curious netizens had already shared screenshots of the post on social media and now the word is spreading like wildfire.



While this could be an intentional marketing gimmick, a previous post by ‘Arjun Reddy’ star, Vijay Deverakonda, solidifies the third film being on the cards. In 2022, the actor took to X to wish Sukumar, the maker of the ‘Pushpa’ franchise on his birthday. He wrote, “Happy Birthday @aryasukku sir – I wish you the best of health & happiness! Cannot wait to start the film with you 🙂 love and hugs. 2021 – The Rise. 2022 – The Rule. 2023 – The Rampage.” This not only confirms the title of the upcoming instalment but also confirms that Vijay Deverakonda will be a part of the film, most probably as the lead antagonist.



Meanwhile, as per Sacnilk ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has surpassed 100 crores gross in pre-sales at the worldwide box office. This is with more than a day still left for the release. Reportedly, the film has racked up over 30 crores gross pre-sales at the overseas box office. Moreover, the domestic sales stand at over 70 crores gross (including the early premiers on December 4 night).

Moreover, ahead of the release of ‘Puspha 2’ the film reportedly racked up a whopping sum of 900 crores in pre-release deals. This includes the digital, satellite, and theatrical rights to the sequel film. The incredible feat makes it a record-breaking deal and one of the most profitable film deals India has seen. Reportedly, theatrical rights sold at the staggering sum of 650 crores. Meanwhile, the film struck one of the biggest digital deals to date for 270 crores with Netflix. On the other hand, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the first instalment’s rights for 50 crores, reportedly.

Mythri Movie Makers has produced ‘Pushpa 2’ with Sukumar as the creator. The title will see Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, and Srivalli, respectively.