Jashn-e-Rekhta 2024: The ultimate Urdu extravaganza comes to Delhi

Jashn-e-Rekhta 2024 is returning this December, promising to be grander and more vibrant than ever before. The Rekhta Foundation has announced that the world’s largest festival dedicated to Urdu language, literature, and culture will take place on December 13, 14, and 15 at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The three-day event will showcase a dynamic blend of art, music, poetry, and cultural experiences, offering over 40 sessions featuring more than 200 artists across three stages.

Attendees can look forward to a variety of programs, including Ghazals, Sufi music, Qawwali, storytelling, and Mushaira. Celebrity panels, masterclasses, and interactive discussions will also be part of the festivities.

The festival’s diverse offerings include the popular Rekhta food festival, Aiwan-e-Zaiqa, where visitors can savor a wide range of cuisines, along with a bustling Books Bazaar and Rekhta Bazaar, known for its curated handicrafts and merchandise.

The event will kick off on Friday, December 13, with a grand inaugural performance by Padmashri Kailash Kher, setting the tone for a weekend filled with enriching experiences.

According to Huma Khalil, Trustee and Creative Director of the Rekhta Foundation, this year’s festival has been curated to delve deeper into the varied nuances of the Urdu language, presenting its cultural and literary dimensions in new and engaging ways. She emphasized the importance of creating an environment that is both comfortable for attendees and conducive to exploring the artistic essence of Urdu.

This year, the lineup features prominent personalities such as Javed Akhtar, Kailash Kher, Papon, Popular Meeruthi, Pernia Qureshi, and the Ali Brothers, among many others.

Founder of Rekhta Foundation, Sanjiv Saraf, expressed his gratitude and excitement for this year’s event, highlighting how the love for Urdu continues to bring people together. He noted that the festival’s success lies in the warmth and dedication of its audience, who make it possible to host an event of such magnitude.

Among the highlights of the festival are sessions that explore various dimensions of Urdu’s cultural and literary heritage. Topics such as nationalism in Urdu poetry, the art of humor and satire, and the varied artistic traditions within the language promise to engage audiences.

The festival will also pay tribute to Delhi’s poetic legacy and its vibrant music scene, celebrating the city’s connection to Urdu’s artistic evolution. A modern twist awaits attendees with sessions like Ghazal in its New Avatar, which blends traditional Urdu music with contemporary styles.

Additionally, the grand finale of the Rekhta Baitbaazi, a national poetry competition currently being held across Indian universities, is sure to captivate the audience.

Having expanded its reach with events in London in 2023 and Dubai in 2024, Jashn-e-Rekhta has grown into a global platform for cultural exchange.