Sunil Pal thanks UP CM Yogi Adityanath after kidnapping case

Veteran comedian and Bollywood actor Sunil Pal, who was “abducted” earlier this month, has expressed his gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that he prays that the leader remains the CM of the state.

In a video, Sunil says, “Namaskar doston, main hun Sunil Pal. Jaisa ki saara desh jaanta hai ki 2 Decembre ko mere saath apharan kidnapping ki durghatna UP Meerut ke aas pass hui this aapne suna hoga.

Advertisement

“Lekin main bahut dhnyavaad karna chahunga humaare Yogi sarkar ko, UP sarkar ko jinke nirdeshan main yahan ke Meerut police ne, UP police ne badhe bahaduri se is case ka saamna kiya aur jitne apradhi hai unke upar sakt se sakt karwaayi ki.”

Advertisement

“(Hello friends, I am Sunil Pal. As the whole country knows, on December 2nd, I was involved in a kidnapping incident near Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, as you must have heard. However, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to our Yogi and UP government, under whose guidance the Meerut police and UP police bravely handled this case and took strict action against the criminals.)”

He then went on to share: “Ek ko toh muthbair main pair par goli lagi aur sakth se sakth sazaa mil rai hai aur jald hi sach ka saamna aur satya aapke samne ayega ki apharan main kaun kaun shaamil tha. (One of them was shot in the leg during a confrontation, and the criminals are facing the harshest possible punishment. Soon, the truth will come out, and you will know who all were involved in the kidnapping.)

The comedian hopes nobody faces such a serious incicent in UP.

“Aur kaisai hogi humaari Yogi sarcar hai na nipatne ke liye. Adarniye Yogi ji main bhagwaan se prarthana karta hun ki aap hamesha aesai hi yashaswi UP ke mukhyamantri bane rahe aage bhi. Aur police ko nirdeshan dete rahe. Satyamev Jayate. (And how will it happen? Our Yogi government is handling such situations!”

“(Respected Yogi ji, I pray to God that you continue to be the successful Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, always. Please continue to guide the police. Satyamev Jayate.)”

On Tuesday (December 3), Sunil Pal’s wife Sarita had lodged a missing complaint with Mumbai Police, but hours later she announced that he was safe and reached home, even as his fans went into a frenzy on social media networks.

Subsequently, a video purportedly released by him on X has claimed that someone abducted him on Monday in Delhi where he had gone for a show.

“I was kidnapped on December 2 but now I have returned home safely, and I have given my statement to the police. I will share more details once the police procedures are complete,” he informed his fans and admirers.

He said that the kidnapping took place in Delhi, on the border towards Meerut but promised to keep revealing more later, while expressing gratitude to his fans for their love and seeking their prayers for him.

Sarita Pal also informed the Mumbai local media that her husband was back home; he was absolutely fine, and had given his statement to the police.

Born in Wardha district’s Hinganghat town (Maharashtra), Sunil Pal, gained national fame after he participated and won the 2005’s “Great Indian Laughter Challenge” and later hosted shows like the Great Indian Comedy Show, participated in Comedy Champions, Comedy Circus Ke Superstars, etc.

A Guinness World Record holder, he also portrayed comic roles in films like “Bombay To Goa”, “Bhavnao Ko Samjho”, “Money Back Guarantee”, “Kick”, “Crazy 4”, “Phir Hera Pheri”, “Apna Sapna Money Money”, and many more.