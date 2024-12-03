Sunil Pal found safe after mysterious 24-hour disappearance

Comedian Sunil Pal, who had been reported missing for 24 hours earlier this week, has now cleared the air about his whereabouts after being found.

The confusion arose when his wife, unable to reach him for several hours, went to the Santacruz police station to file a missing person report.

Sunil had been out of Mumbai for a performance and was expected to return home. But his failure to make contact led to growing concerns among fans and social media users.

Advertisement

Sunil’s wife explained her distress to the police, saying, “I tried calling him repeatedly, but his phone wasn’t connecting. After hours of being unable to reach him, I decided to file a missing person report.” This sparked widespread speculation about his safety.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Sunil himself contacted the Mumbai police to clarify the situation. He explained that his phone had malfunctioned, which was the reason nobody could reach him. Sunil confirmed that he had to return to Mumbai on Wednesday, and there was no cause for concern.

The incident had initially triggered alarm, especially considering Sunil’s prominent status in the entertainment industry. Known for his comedic roles in Bollywood, Sunil has worked in several films, including ‘Bombay to Goa’ (2007), ‘Hum Tum’ (2004), and ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ (2006).

He also made a significant mark as a writer, director, and producer with the 2010 film ‘Bhavnao Ko Samjho’, which holds the Guinness World Record for featuring 51 stand-up comedians in a single film.