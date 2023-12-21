Comedian Sunil Pal predicts hat-trick of hits for SRK’s ‘Dunki’

On the day of ‘Dunki’s release, comedian Sunil Pal, like any other SRK fan, caught the latest theatrical offering on the ‘first day, first show.’

In conversation with ANI, Sunil Pal expressed, “This Guruvar, or Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan’s latest creation will outshine all others. Rajkumar Hirani (the director of ‘Dunki’) is a magician, and SRK is a baazigar. This will mark a hat-trick of hits for him after ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan.’ Dunki is destined to become a mega blockbuster.”

The film’s debut screening in India is scheduled for 5.55 am at Mumbai’s iconic single-screen theater, Gaiety Galaxy, where fans have transformed the opening of SRK’s latest release into a celebratory event.

Videos shared by Shah Rukh’s fan clubs reveal a massive crowd dancing to dhol beats and igniting fireworks to kick off the release of Dunki. A large SRK cutout was also prominently on display at the venue.

From dancing to dhol beats to carrying posters and banners of SRK and ‘Dunki,’ fans are welcoming the film in grandeur.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, ‘Dunki’ features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani alongside SRK.

SRK and Rajkumar Hirani extensively promoted their film in Dubai, with videos surfacing on the actor’s fan clubs on social media capturing the grand evening. SRK reacreated his signature pose with arms outstretched during the drone show at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.

Co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, ‘Dunki’ narrates a heartwarming tale of four friends—Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli—who dream of settling down in London for a better life but must undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.

During an event in Dubai, SRK described ‘Dunki’ as his best film, saying, “This film is very close to my heart. When I was doing Pathaan, I felt that I should do films that come from my heart, and this includes all the films that I did this year. So, please watch Dunki on December 21. Everyone will find something in the film that will touch their heart. The film will make you laugh also.”

‘Dunki’ marks SRK’s first collaboration with Hirani and Taapsee. (ANI)