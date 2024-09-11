SRK’s acting debut wasn’t ‘Fauji’; It was THIS National Award-winning Arundhati Roy film

Over the decades, Shah Rukh Khan has established a formidable legacy in Bollywood, earning the titles of King Khan and the Badshah of B-town. Today, with SRK’s name resonating in every household and nearly everyone being a fan, let’s look back at his first acting gig. Although the TV show ‘Fauji’ is often cited as SRK’s acting debut, it was a Doordarshan telefilm penned by Booker Prize recipient Arundhati Roy.

The ‘Don’ star’s true debut is unknown even to die-hard SRK fans. He made his debut in the English-language telefilm ‘In Which Annie Gives It to Those Ones.’ In this film, Shah Rukh Khan played the role of a gay student. ‘The God of Small Things’s author Arundhati Roy penned the screenplay. Meanwhile, her ex-husband, Pradip Krishen directed the project. The news of SRK’s real debut surfaced when a snippet from the film went viral on social media. Notably, the film also featured another celebrated Bollywood actor, Manoj Bajpayee.

Fans are in a frenzy after seeing the superstar’s humble beginnings in the viral video. SRK looks unrecognizable in the film with his side-slicked long hair and youthful appearance. Fans are excited to see the ‘King of Romance’ in a modest student role, without his usual flamboyant charm. In the comments section, viewers are praising Shah Rukh, noting that small steps can lead to immense success. Looking at the clip, one can only marvel at how this side actor would eventually be crowned the King of Bollywood.

‘In Which Annie Gives It to Those Ones’ chronicles the life of the idealistic student Anand Grover/Annie (played by Arjun Raina). The film captures the lives of students in Delhi in the late 1970s and portrays the nuances of the education system. Arundhati Roy also played the role of Anand’s girlfriend. The film starred Rituraj Singh, Himani Shivpuri, Raghubir Yadav, and Roshan Seth in supporting roles alongside SRK and Manoj Bajpayee.

After his debut on television, Shah Rukh Khan’s first theatrical film was the 1992 release ‘Deewana’. In the film, he played a supporting role alongside Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti. Following his early years, the actor rose to prominence. SRK went on to achieve unparalleled global stardom, as we all know today.

On the work front, 2023 was a stellar year for the actor, with three consecutive blockbusters—‘Pathaan,’ ‘Jawan,’ and ‘Dunki.’ Meanwhile, looking ahead, SRK’s next is Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King.’