Raj & Simran forever! Iconic DDLJ pose gets bronze statue in London

Lights, camera, ‘DDLJ’! Get ready to relive one of the most unforgettable love stories of Indian cinema—this time, in bronze. In a moment that’s straight out of a fairytale, a statue of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, forever frozen in their iconic pose from ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ), is going to grace London’s Leicester Square.

The beloved duo from Bollywood’s ultimate romantic classic will soon stand shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Harry Potter and Laurel & Hardy.

Advertisement

This isn’t just a first for ‘DDLJ’—it’s a first for Indian cinema. The statue will be part of London’s “Scenes in the Square” trail, a tribute to iconic movie moments from across the world.

Advertisement

The announcement was made by the Heart of London Business Alliance, who confirmed that the statue will be unveiled this spring—perfectly timed to lead up to the film’s 30th anniversary in October 2025.

Amidst the ongoing controversy, #KunalKamra reveals that a ‘Bigg Boss’ casting director sent him an invitation. Kamra prefers a mental asylum.#BiggBoss #Entertainment #TheStatesman https://t.co/ISFEaID0DZ — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) April 9, 2025

But why ‘DDLJ’, and why Leicester Square? Let’s rewind a bit. Released in 1995, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (or ‘DDLJ’ as it’s lovingly known) wasn’t just a box-office smash—it was a cultural revolution. Directed by a young Aditya Chopra and produced under the legendary Yash Raj Films banner, the film followed the story of Raj and Simran, two young NRIs who find love while backpacking across Europe. And guess where their paths first crossed?

You got it—Leicester Square, right in the heart of London.

It’s this very moment—Raj’s playful charm meeting Simran’s quiet grace—that the new statue will capture. It will be placed right outside the Odeon cinema, along the eastern terrace, giving fans a perfect photo-op with their favourite on-screen couple.

Other familiar London locations from the film include Tower Bridge, Hyde Park, and King’s Cross Station, but it’s Leicester Square that holds the crown.

Mark Williams, deputy chief executive of the Heart of London Business Alliance, called the addition of SRK and Kajol a “fantastic” opportunity. “DDLJ is not just a film—it’s a legacy,” he said. “The statue is a tribute to Bollywood’s global reach and the incredible cultural tapestry that makes London what it is.”

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, echoed the sentiment. “This statue is more than a nod to the past—it’s a celebration of everything ‘DDLJ’ has come to represent: love, dreams, and the timeless power of cinema,” he said. “To be recognized alongside global icons in a city like London—it’s beyond special.”

So, whether you’re a die-hard Bollywood fan or someone who simply believes in the magic of love stories, make sure to stop by Leicester Square this spring. Snap a selfie, relive the nostalgia, and say it with us one more time: ‘Bade bade deshon mein aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain, Senorita.’