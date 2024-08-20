John Abraham reveals SRK gifted him a motorcycle after ‘Pathaan’ success

John Abraham recently shared a heartwarming story about his co-star Shah Rukh Khan from their blockbuster film ‘Pathaan’. During an appearance on the TV chat show ‘Aapka Apna Zakir’, Abraham reminisced about the generous gesture from Khan following the film’s massive success last year.

Abraham recounted a moment from the film’s success party, where, despite the celebratory atmosphere, he was feeling exhausted. “After the release of ‘Pathaan’, there was a party to celebrate its success,” Abraham said. “Shah Rukh was in high spirits, saying, ‘Come on, John, let’s celebrate! Our movie is doing great; it had a fantastic opening!’ But I was so tired that I told him, ‘I just need to sleep.’”

At this point, Khan, ever the attentive friend, asked Abraham what he wanted. Abraham jokingly replied that he would be thrilled with a motorcycle. “Shah Rukh, being the wonderful person he is, actually gifted me a motorcycle,” Abraham shared with a smile. “I went home so happy.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

In ‘Pathaan’, John Abraham played the role of Jim, the film’s chief antagonist. The movie, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra, was a major hit and part of the YRF Spy Universe. The film also featured Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana.

Reflecting on his working relationship with Khan, Abraham noted the deep respect and admiration he has for the actor. “When I started my career, Shah Rukh was one of the judges in a modelling competition I participated in,” Abraham revealed in a previous interview. “And years later, working with him in ‘Pathaan’ was an incredible experience. He’s not only extremely smart and intelligent but also very caring and down-to-earth. We really got along well.”

This story highlights the camaraderie and mutual respect between the two actors, illustrating a warm and personal side of their professional relationship.