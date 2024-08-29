Juhi Chawla in Hurun India rich list; SRK makes strong debut

Juhi Chawla has made headlines in the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, where she and her family have secured a prominent place with a net worth of Rs 4,600 crore. Released on Thursday, the Hurun India Rich List, compiled annually by the Hurun Report, offers a comprehensive look at the financial status of India’s richest individuals and families.

Chawla’s fortune places her ahead of several other well-known Bollywood figures. Shah Rukh Khan, the celebrated ‘King of Bollywood,’ has made a strong debut on this year’s list with a remarkable wealth of Rs 7,300 crore. This impressive figure surpasses that of Juhi Chawla and places him at the forefront of the entertainment industry’s wealth rankings.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Chawla Mehta (@iamjuhichawla)

Other Bollywood stars on the list include Hrithik Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan. Roshan, known for his fashion brand HRX, has amassed Rs 2,000 crore. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan and his family have a wealth of Rs 1,600 crore, largely due to his enduring career and various investments. Filmmaker Karan Johar also makes the list with a net worth of Rs 1,400 crore, primarily through his successful production house, Dharma Productions.

In terms of overall wealth, Gautam Adani and his family lead the 2024 list with a staggering net worth of Rs 1,161,800 crore, reflecting a dramatic 95% increase in their fortune. Mukesh Ambani follows closely behind with Rs 1,014,700 crore, securing the second position.

The Hurun India Rich List not only highlights the immense wealth of these individuals but also underscores the diverse sources of their financial success, from Bollywood and fashion to business and sports.