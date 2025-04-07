Deepika Padukone to take another maternal role with SRK’s ‘King’: Report

Deepika Padukone has shared the screen with SRK multiple times after making her smashing debut opposite the star in ‘Om Shanti Om.’ Since then, the two have led several successful titles including ‘Chennai Express,’ ‘Happy New Year,’ and ‘Pathaan.’ Over the years, Deepika has emerged as one of the top stars of Bollywood with an enviable filmography. Lately, fans have been seeing the actress in back-to-back maternal roles. Now, as per a report, Deepika is once again going to play a mother in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King.’

Deepika Padukone made a cameo appearance in Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ where she played SRK’s mother. Moreover, she played the role of a mom in Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’ as well as in Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki.’ Now, as per a PeepingMoon report, Deepika is going to play Suhana Khan’s mother in ‘King.’ ‘Jawan’ director Siddharth Anand is helming the title after taking over the reins from writer Sujoy Ghosh.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)



As per the report, “Deepika will play the mother of Suhana Khan’s character and a former lover of Shah Rukh Khan in what’s being described as a revenge action thriller.” Reportedly, in the film, she has an extended cameo which is pivotal to the plot. Moreover, the title is along the lines of Bobby Deol and Karisma Kapoor’s ‘Bichhoo’. Notably, the title found inspiration in ‘Leon: The Professional.’ In ‘King,’ SRK is going to play an assassin who helps Suhana exact revenge. Previously, reports emerged that Abhishek Bachchan is going to play a menacing antagonist in the awaited release.

In related news, previously Bollywood Hungama stated that ‘King’ is facing postponement. A source told the portal, “Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan have made a film like Pathaan and the idea is to up the standards set by YRF Spy Universe film with King. Hence, Sid is getting all the things right on paper before taking the film on floors.” The source revealed that the makers are shooting the film in India and Europe starting June 2025. “Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix are committed to providing a larger-than-life cinematic experience to the audience and bring the film to the big screen by the end of 2026.”

Also Read: Fan pulls Sreeleela into crowd as an unaware Kartik Aaryan walks by; internet reacts