King Khan fans will have to wait longer to catch SRK’s ‘King’: Report

Following the announcement of King Khan’s upcoming film ‘King,’ fans have been buzzing with excitement. Touted to be an action-packed entertainer, the film will also mark Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut with Shah Rukh Khan. Moreover, the title will see Abhishek Bachchan step into the shoes of a formidable antagonist. For the film, SRK is uniting with ‘Pathaan’ director Siddharth Anand. A recent report suggests that the film is facing postponement. This follows the reports of Deepika Padukone joining the film for an extended cameo.

As per a Mid-Day report, Siddharth Anand is fine-tuning the script instigating a postponement. Reportedly, King Khan is not completely happy with the script and doesn’t want the slated title to be anything less than a thrilling spectacle.

A source told the portal, “Scripting is ongoing. The makers want to ensure they have a terrific script in hand before the camera starts rolling. King not only introduces Suhana on the big screen for the first time but also features the father-daughter duo together. Keeping these factors in mind, Shah Rukh wants the team to take their time to polish the material and deliver an ambitious movie. The team is now planning to begin filming in July-August.”

Meanwhile, recently, reports also emerged that Deepika Padukone will play Suhana Khan’s mother in the film. Her role is reportedly categorised as an extended cameo. As per the reports, “Deepika will play the mother of Suhana Khan’s character and a former lover of Shah Rukh Khan in what’s being described as a revenge action thriller.” Moreover, the title is along the lines of Bobby Deol and Karisma Kapoor’s ‘Bichhoo’. Notably, the title found inspiration in ‘Leon: The Professional.’ In ‘King,’ SRK is going to play an assassin who helps Suhana exact revenge.

Previously, during his appearance at the Dubai Global Village, SRK expressed his hope with ‘King.’ “I am going to work very hard. I think the whole team with Siddharth Anand is going to work very hard. Inshallah, we will make a great film for everyone which entertains everyone and everybody will be very happy.”