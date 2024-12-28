‘Squid Game’ S3: creator teases final season as S2 captures global fans

The South Korean dystopian show ‘Squid Game’ returned with its highly-anticipated second chapter on December 26. The first instalment of the show emerged as a global phenomenon, becoming Netflix’s top show ever. As fans binge Season 2 to find out about Gi-hun and the deadly game’s fate, the anticipation around ‘Squid Game’ S3 hits a new high. Following a riveting season 2, fans have high expectations from season 3 which is going to the final chapter. With the stakes as high as ever, the hope for a stunning finale puts immense pressure on the makers.

Recently, ‘Squid Game’ creator Hwang Dong Hyuk teased an intense third instalment, making sure to keep fans on their toes. While speaking with Variety, he said, “With each episode, it’s going to get better. With each season it’s going to get better and a more expanded story, more intense story, and definitely more entertaining. So just be sure to watch it until the very end!”. Moreover, he also confirmed to IGN that ‘Squid Game’ S3 will focus on “what happens to Gi-hun.”

Meanwhile, earlier, Dong Hyuk penned an open letter to fans. He declared that the third season will be the final bow for the show. He promised a pulse-pounding showdown with only one clear winner. “Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year.” The announcement confirmed that fans can expect ‘Squid Game’ S3 in 2025.

‘Squid Game’ follows a deadly life-altering game that forces citizens to stake their lives away. In return, they can either win a substantial cash prize that could change their lives or face fatal consequences. After Lee Jung Jae’s Gi-hun is the last man standing from season 1, he re-enters the deadly games to put a stop to it. Brimming with the burning fire of revenge, he vows to find those who are puppeteering with the lives of desperate individuals.

The second season sees actors Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo reprise their roles from the first season. The chapter also welcomes new stars including Im Si Wan, Park Sung Hoon, BigBang’s T.O.P, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, and Choi Seung Hyun among others.