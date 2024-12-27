‘Squid Game’ S2 X reviews: fans can’t stop raving about the dystopian series

The South Korean dystopian show ‘Squid Game’ returned with its highly-anticipated second chapter on December 26. The first instalment of the show emerged as a global phenomenon, becoming the streaming giant’s top show ever. As fans find out about Gi-hun and the deadly game’s fate, they can’t stop raving about season 2. Following the release of the season, X (Twitter) has turned into a review platform for fans. Most of the viewers are in awe of the storytelling and mastery of the survival series. On the other hand, there is a segment of users who declare the mothership title as unbeatable.

‘Squid Game’ follows a death-defying and life-altering game that forces citizens to gamble with their lives. In return, they can either win a substantial cash prize that could change their lives or face dire consequences. After Lee Jung Jae’s Gi-hun is the last man standing from season 1, he re-enters the deadly games to put a full stop to it. Brimming with the burning fire of revenge, he vows to find those who are puppeteering with the lives of desperate individuals.

Advertisement

Taking to the microblogging site, several fans of the franchise lauded the makers for their commendable work on season 2. One fan wrote, “Squid Game season 2 took everything we loved about the first and made it even more thrilling. The tension is real, and I’m here for it.” Another couldn’t wait after the first episode, to rave about the chapter. “Watched the first episode of Squid Game season 2. What a thriller it was, nail-biting. Great performance by every actor and the ending nailed it.” One fan also declared, “Squid Game 2 premiere is absolutely insane. This is the best show Netflix has ever, or will ever make.”

Advertisement

Squid Game 2 is amazing so far But at the same time, 456 can’t win again, there is some massive twist coming, or they will just kill him off I think I’ll be disappointed if that doesn’t happen, but I’m loving it so far — Section | CFB Helmet Guy (@SectionVR) December 26, 2024

squid game season 2 is 10x better than the first — MINHxDYNASTY (@MINHxDYNASTY) December 26, 2024

THEIR SCENE WAS AS SEXUAL AS I HAD HOPED IT WOULD BE. pic.twitter.com/655FZtDDvg — squid game mutual (@REEFSHARKLUVR) December 26, 2024



Meanwhile, some fans have their qualms about the second season. One user wrote, “Squid Game Season 2 is a testament to the series’ ability to evolve while staying true to its roots. It’s a bloodier, more expansive, and engaging sequel that, while not as groundbreaking as its predecessor, still manages to captivate with its storytelling and performances.”

Fans are also gushing over Lee Jung Jae’s commanding screen presence and skill for the craft. Moreover, users couldn’t help but rave about Gong Yoo’s return as the salesman and BIGBANG’s T.O.P’s entry as rapper Thanos. One wrote, “#GongYoo’s acting skills are insane…” Echoing similar sentiments, another wrote, “Can we also consider the fact that this is Gong Yoo’s first time playing a psycho villain role??? And this is the material he’s serving??? Give him the best supporting actor award NOW.”

For ‘Squid Game’ S2, Emmy-winning director Hwang Dong-hyuk returns to helm his brainchild. Actors Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo also reprise their roles from the first season. The chapter also welcomes new stars including Im Si Wan, Park Sung Hoon, BigBang’s T.O.P, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, and Choi Seung Hyun among others. Moving ahead, the makers have already confirmed a season 3 which will conclude the saga of ‘Squid Game.’

Also Read: As the games begin once again, here’s the recap of ‘Squid Game’ S1