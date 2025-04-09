What is the Kim Soo Hyun Prevention Act? Can legal action follow?

South Korean star Kim Soo Hyun has been facing a row of accusations involving late actress Kim Sae Ron. The actress’ family accused Soo Hyun of dating Sae Ron when she was just a minor. They claim that the two were in a relationship for six years which started when Sae Ron was just 15 while Soo Hyun was 27. Moreover, they claim that Soo Hyun’s agency GOLD MEDALIST pressured the actress over her debt in connection to her DUI case. Her family also released a series of suggestive and flirtatious texts which Sae Ron received back in 2016. They claim that Soo Hyun sent her the texts. Subsequently, the Kim Soo Hyun Prevention Act launched on March 31, 2025.

Following the launch of the act, a petition started gaining traction in South Korea. If the petition is approved, legal action against the actor would be likely. As per the latest update, the National Assembly of South Korea is reviewing the Kim Soo Hyun Prevention Act. As per reports, over 50,000 people have already signed the plea. With the plea crossing the threshold, it is now being referred to the relevant committee in the National Assembly. Moving ahead, the committee has 90 days to decide if the plea should be discussed in the parliamentary session. Additionally, the committee will also decide if the petition is eligible for legislative action.

What is the Kim Soo Hyun Prevention Act?

The Kim Soo Hyun Prevention Act requests lawmakers to increase the consent age from 16 to 19 years old. The petition appeals for stricter legislation to prevent statutory rape. For the unversed, In South Korea, individuals are considered adults at the age of 19. However, the legal age of consent is 16. The Kim Soo Hyun Prevention Act demands that engaging in sexual activity with a minor between the ages of 13 and 16 or performing intimate acts with someone under 13, be classified as rape.

Meanwhile, the petition listed the reason behind the name of the proposed law. It read, “A paedophile who seduced and deceived a promising female actress from childhood until her death has evaded the law… We hereby petition to revise the statutory rape law under the name of the ‘Kim Soo Hyun Prevention Act.'”

The actor’s press conference?

Following the barrage of allegations, Soo Hyun organised a press conference on March 31. In the press conference, he admitted to dating Sae Ron. However, he denied that she was a minor. Moreover, he stated that he or his agency did not pressure her over the debt. “I couldn’t accept (them) coercing me to take what’s fake as the truth. I never dated [Kim Sae-ron] when she was a minor. Except for the fact that both of us were actors, our relationship was just like that of any other ordinary couple. And it is not true that she had made this tragic choice because of me or my agency pressuring her over a debt.”

