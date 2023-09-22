“India is MY country too”: Rapper Shubh reacts to controversy amid India-Canada tensions

Shubhneet Singh, the Punjabi-Canadian rapper also known as Shubh, finds himself in the midst of a storm following a social media post that has sparked quite a reaction. It’s worth noting that this incident occurs during a period marked by diplomatic tension between India and Canada. In response to the situation, Shubh has taken to social media to share his thoughts.

In his statement, Shubh expressed his deep disappointment regarding the cancellation of his tour in India. He had been eagerly preparing for this moment, pouring his heart and soul into rehearsals over the past two months. The anticipation was palpable, and he was thrilled to perform in front of his fellow countrymen.

Shubh emphasized his strong connection to India, where he was born, and where his roots trace back to the land of his gurus and ancestors. He highlighted the sacrifices made by Punjabis throughout history for the nation’s freedom and urged against labeling every Punjabi as a separatist or anti-nationalist, emphasizing that Punjabis have a long history of patriotic contributions.

Regarding the controversial post, he clarified that he had shared it with the intention of offering prayers for Punjab in light of reports about electricity and internet disruptions in the state. He asserted that there was no malicious intent behind the post, and he did not mean to hurt anyone’s feelings.

Despite the accusations and backlash he faced, Shubh drew inspiration from his teachings, emphasizing the unity of all human beings and the importance of not succumbing to fear or intimidation. He pledged to continue working hard and assured his followers that he and his team would return stronger than ever.

In a nutshell, Shubhneet Singh, aka rapper Shubh, has found himself at the center of controversy due to a social media post that stirred emotions during a sensitive diplomatic period. While facing criticism, he expressed his deep connection to India and Punjab, clarified the intent behind the post, and remained resolute in his commitment to his art and values.