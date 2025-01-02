Zarina Wahab recalls Kamal Haasan’s support during Malayalam struggle in ‘Madanolsavam’

Actress Zarina Wahab recently shared a heartfelt memory from the making of her Malayalam debut film ‘Madanolsavam’, revealing how she faced unexpected challenges despite her vast experience in the industry.

In a newly surfaced video, Zarina Wahab opened up about her struggle with the Malayalam language, which she still finds difficult to grasp even after starring in 29 Malayalam films.

She recalled her first experience on the sets of the film, which turned out to be much more than she had anticipated.

“I didn’t know Malayalam at all, even though I had worked in 29 films by then,” she confessed. Zarina’s first Malayalam film was with the legendary Kamal Haasan, and she was eager to start the project, especially since she had just received her payment.

At the time, she was thrilled to be able to contribute to buying a new flat. However, when she sat down to go over her dialogues, things took a turn.

“The moment I saw the dialogues, I had no idea what they meant,” she said, describing how overwhelming the situation felt. “I started crying, feeling completely stuck. I thought, ‘I can’t do this, I should return the money and leave.’”

Feeling defeated, Zarina locked herself in her room, unwilling to face the situation. Kamal Haasan, sensing her distress, came to her rescue. “He asked me what was wrong, and I explained my predicament. Kamal reassured me, saying, ‘Now that you’re here, just work for one day. We’ll help you. You can write your lines down, and we’ll prompt you.’”

Zarina, still emotional, agreed to give it a try. With Kamal’s support, she managed to complete her first shot, and to her surprise, it turned out better than expected.

“I was crying, but I did it. And then, there was a romantic scene where I had to hold Kamal and write my lines on his hand. I thought, ‘Now, I could even do a Russian film if someone dubs it!’” she added with a smile.