Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ hit by 17 cuts; Here’s why!

Mohanlal’s highly anticipated ‘L2: Empuraan’ is making waves, but not just for its record-breaking box office numbers. The film is set to undergo 17 cuts following a heated controversy over certain scenes, particularly those depicting riots and violence against women.

Since its release on March 27, ‘L2: Empuraan’ has been a juggernaut at the box office, becoming the first-ever Malayalam film to achieve a staggering ₹80 crore worldwide opening. However, the action-packed thriller has also landed in the eye of a political storm.

BJP leader V Muraleedharan addressed the issue but remained diplomatic about the controversy. “The party’s stance has been made clear by the state president. As someone who enjoys cinema, I respect different opinions, but I have not yet watched the film. I don’t wish to go beyond what the state president has already stated,” he told the media.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state general secretary K Ganesh took a more aggressive stance, demanding an inquiry into director-actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s “foreign connections.” In a Facebook post, he accused Prithviraj’s recent films of pushing “anti-national narratives.”

“Since ‘Aadujeevitham’, his films have promoted certain ideologies. From ‘Kuruthi’ to ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and now ‘Empuraan’, there is a pattern of whitewashing extremist views,” the post alleged.

Ganesh even went a step further, questioning Prithviraj’s stay in Jordan during ‘Aadujeevitham’s’ filming. “During his time in Jordan, he was stranded for a while. It is important to investigate whom he was in contact with during that period,” he added.

Despite the controversy, ‘L2: Empuraan’ continues its successful theatrical run. The 17 cuts, reportedly focusing on scenes of unrest and violence, are being implemented to address concerns.

However, the makers have not officially commented on whether these changes were made due to political pressure or internal creative decisions.