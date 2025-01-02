Following several advisories, Diljit Dosanjh faces legal action for alcohol songs

The highly awaited Indian segment of Diljit Dosanjh’s globally hit ‘Dil-luminati’ tour poised several challenges for the singer. Ever since the start of the segment, the artist has been slapped with several advisories prohibiting him from singing songs about alcohol, drugs, and violence. Time and again, the ‘Lover’ hitmaker has addressed the issue during his concerts. On December 29, Diljit Dosanjh concluded the world tour with a dazzling performance in Ludhiana. Following this, he now faces legal action for singing the alleged songs with slight alterations to the lyrics.

Panditrao Dharenavar, an assistant professor from Chandigarh has filed a complaint against Diljit Dosanjh. He claimed that despite prior warnings, Diljit performed his pro-alcohol songs at the show with minor modifications to the lyrics. In his complaint, Panditrao Dharenavar expressed concerns and questioned the impact of the songs, particularly on young audiences.

Previously, a notice was issued to the ‘Naina’ singer in which he was asked to avoid performing songs which allegedly promote alcohol. These songs include ‘Patiala Pegg,’ ‘5 Tara Theke’ and ‘Case’ (Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya).

This isn’t the first instance where the artist has faced issues in his live performances over his songs mentioning the said themes. Dosanjh has received advisories from Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Maharashtra governments as well.

During his Hyderabad performance, Diljit Dosanjh questioned the criticism against his tracks. He quipped, “If an artist from abroad comes, they can sing whatever they want, but when it’s an Indian artist, you interfere. But let me tell you, I am Dosanjhawala, I won’t leave.” Moreover, during his Ahmedabad concert, Dosanjh vowed to stop singing songs about alcohol if India goes dry. “If all Indian states declare themselves dry states, I promise never to sing about alcohol again. Can that happen?” He added, “During the pandemic, everything shut down except liquor shops. It’s a massive revenue generator. You can’t fool the youth.”

Moreover, the issue didn’t stop there. During his Mumbai concert, Dosanjh addressed the Maharashtra government’s advisory. The artist called for a similar censorship on film scenes featuring alcohol, drugs, and violence. He said, “This is Mumbai, right? There are lots of songs here in movies that are on alcohol, too many songs. I don’t want to name any artist or name their songs but you know better. You know how many songs are made in Bollywood but my songs are making the most noise these days.”

As part of the Indian leg of the Dil-luminati tour, Diljit Dosanjh set the stage ablaze at multiple locations. He enthralled fans in Chandigarh, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Indore, and Jaipur. He concluded the tour with his performance in Guwahati on December 29.