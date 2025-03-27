Bazooka trailer OUT: Mammootty gears up for an action-packed thriller!

Malayalam cinema fans, buckle up! The much-anticipated trailer for ‘Bazooka’, starring the legendary Mammootty, has finally dropped, and it’s nothing short of a cinematic adrenaline rush.

The superstar himself took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to unveil the trailer, sending his fans into a frenzy. Alongside Mammootty, the film features renowned filmmaker-actor Gautham Vasudev Menon in a crucial role, adding more depth to this action-packed thriller.

Presenting The Official Trailer of #Bazooka !! Advertisement Youtube Link : https://t.co/EPQutsjgyZ In Cinemas Worldwide from April 10 pic.twitter.com/MxtkJbnKNY — Mammootty (@mammukka) March 26, 2025

The trailer kicks off with ACP Benjamin Joshua, played by Gautham Menon, leading an elite, highly trained police unit. The tension builds as Mammootty’s character, Vinod Menon, makes his entry, introduced with the intriguing tagline: “Mr. Nobody, but somebody.”

The visuals are packed with intense action sequences, mind games, and a dark, gripping atmosphere that promises an edge-of-the-seat experience. ‘Bazooka’ is helmed by debut director Deeno Dennis, son of veteran screenwriter Kaloor Dennis. With an intriguing premise and powerhouse performances, the film is gearing up for an explosive release on April 10, 2025.

Mammootty cheers for ‘L2: Empuraan’

While fans were busy dissecting the ‘Bazooka’ trailer, Mammootty also made headlines for another reason. The veteran actor extended his heartfelt support for the upcoming Malayalam blockbuster ‘L2: Empuraan’, the much-awaited sequel to ‘Lucifer’.

Taking to X on Tuesday, he wished the team behind the film great success:

“Best wishes to the entire cast and crew of #Empuraan for a historic victory! Hope it crosses boundaries across the world and makes the Malayalam industry proud. Rooting for you, dear Lal and Prithvi!”

Best wishes to the entire cast and crew of #Empuraan for a historic victory! Hope it crosses boundaries across the world and makes the entire Malayalam industry proud. Rooting for you, Dear Lal and Prithvi pic.twitter.com/ipPJ7SNO67 — Mammootty (@mammukka) March 26, 2025

The message struck a chord with ‘Empuraan’ director and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who responded with a heartfelt reply:

“Nothing… absolutely nothing more special than wishes from the Patriarch of Malayalam cinema! Thank you, Mamukka!”

What to expect from ‘Bazooka’

A perfect blend of action, suspense, and psychological warfare, ‘Bazooka’ revolves around a cop-businessman duo on a mission to outsmart a dangerous serial killer. The film promises mind-bending strategies, thrilling chases, and a game of cat and mouse unlike any seen before in Malayalam cinema.

Directed by Deeno Dennis, the film is produced by Yoodlee Films and Theatre of Dreams. The shoot began in May 2023 and wrapped up in October 2024, with music composed by Saeed Abbas.