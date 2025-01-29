Yash to begin shooting for ‘Ramayana’? Here’s what we know!

Yash, the star behind the ‘KGF’ franchise, is gearing up to take on a monumental role in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious retelling of the ‘Ramayana’.

The actor, who had already confirmed his involvement, is ready to begin shooting for the epic film in March. But Yash’s contribution goes beyond just acting—he is also co-producing the film, ensuring his creative influence will shape the project from the ground up.

Advertisement

Sources reveal that journey of Yash to ‘Ramayana’ began when Namit Malhotra, a key player in the film’s production, introduced him to the project during discussions about other ventures.

Advertisement

This led to a deeper involvement, with Yash ultimately becoming the first lead actor to officially announce his participation.

While speculation continues about other big names like Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi joining the cast, Yash’s confirmation has already heightened anticipation for the film, making it one of the most talked-about projects in recent times.

In a recent interview, Yash shared his excitement about the role of Ravana, calling it the most complex and intriguing character he has ever come across.

“It’s a fascinating character with so much depth. There’s a vast scope to present it in a way that’s never been seen before,” he said, adding that the character’s complexity drew him in. He also emphasized the importance of having the right actors to bring such a grand story to life, especially given the film’s massive budget.

Yash’s decision to co-produce the film came after discussions with Malhotra and the teams at DNEG and Prime Focus.

The shared vision for the project convinced him that this was the right time to step into a role that would not only challenge him as an actor but also allow him to contribute creatively to the film’s success.

‘Ramayana’ will also feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita, with pre-production already underway.