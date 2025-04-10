Ajith fans go wild! Massive first day first show celebrations for ‘Good Bad Ugly’

Ajith Kumar is back—and his fans have made sure everyone knows it.

Theatres across India turned into mini carnivals this morning as ‘Good Bad Ugly’ made its grand theatrical debut. And if you thought the fans would take it easy?

Advertisement

Think again. From drummers setting the beat to spontaneous dance parties breaking out on the streets, the First Day First Show (FDFS) of this action-packed flick felt more like a festival than a film screening.

Advertisement

Across Tamil Nadu and beyond, Ajith’s loyal fan base turned out in full force, bringing their signature energy and enthusiasm. Massive cutouts of the star towered over theatre entrances, some of them adorned with garlands and rose petals. Fans waved banners, lit fireworks, and shouted slogans, all in honour of their “Thala” making his big-screen return.

This isn’t new if you’ve followed Ajith’s career. Every release of his is a spectacle—and ‘Good Bad Ugly’ followed suit. Videos and photos from early morning shows show fans dancing outside cinemas, throwing confetti inside the halls, and treating the screening more like a concert.

It’s a phenomenon that’s hard to describe unless you’ve seen it in person: the unwavering devotion, the booming cheers with every scene, and the sheer joy on the faces of moviegoers.

So, what’s all the hype about?

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, ‘Good Bad Ugly’ is a high-octane thriller that pays homage to the 1997 Hollywood film ‘Breakdown’. The Tamil remake gives the story a new twist—Ajith plays Arjun, a man whose peaceful life is shattered when his wife, Kayal (played by Trisha Krishnan), is kidnapped by a deadly gang in Azerbaijan.

What follows is a relentless mission to bring her back, packed with edge-of-the-seat action, emotional stakes, and that signature Ajith swagger.

The film also features a solid supporting cast: Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian round out the ensemble, giving the story more depth and colour. And let’s not forget, this release comes just months after Ajith’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ (which hit screens on February 6), marking a quick and exciting turnaround for the actor’s fans.

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions, the film has already made waves not just for its storyline but also for its slick visuals, adrenaline-pumping sequences, and emotional core. But if you ask the fans, the real star of the day is Ajith himself.

For them, the movie is more than just a two-hour experience—it’s an event, a gathering of like-minded souls who worship their star with unwavering devotion. There were posters, whistles, chants, and even a few fans who got emotional during key scenes. Outside some theatres, people offered sweets to strangers, almost as if celebrating a festival.

Theaters reported sold-out shows, especially in southern India, with social media flooded with fan reactions, reviews, and of course, celebratory selfies.