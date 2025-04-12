Chiranjeevi channels eternal devotion in ‘Vishwambhara’ track ‘Rama Raama’

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s ‘Vishwambhara’ with Vassishta at the helm is one of the most-awaited Pan-India projects of the year. Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod are backing the title under the banner of UV Creations banner. Fans have been already brimming with curiosity since the release of the posters and banners. Now, the makers are elevating anticipation further as they kick off the musical promotions. On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the makers have released the film’s first track- ‘Rama Raama.’

The newly launched track, ‘Rama Raama’ perfectly encapsulates Hanuman’s unwavering love and reverence for his beloved Lord Shri Ram. The song opens with a soulful female melody and soon Megastar Chiranjeevi joins. His powerful voice echoes the chant “Jai Sri Ram”, creating a deeply devotional atmosphere. The track is against the backdrop of a vibrant and majestic celebration of Sri Rama and Sita Kalyanam. The visuals are shrouded in vibrant colours and devotional zeal. A massive crowd takes part in the jubilant festivities, as the song narrates the boundless merits and divine qualities of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita.

In a heartfelt moment, the track calls upon Lord Hanuman to join the sacred celebration. This elevates the emotional and devotional quality of the song. The entire track is filmed in a grand set designed to perfection. The setting perfectly captures the essence of ancient spiritual traditions and its grandiosity.

The musical genius MM Keeravani has composed ‘Rama Raama’. Legendary musician Shankar Mahadevan and the melodious Lipsika have voiced it. Meanwhile, Lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry has penned the words with poetic grace, weaving devotion, reverence, and cultural richness in every line. Additionally, elevating the track is Chiranjeevi’s timeless aura as he exudes grace in his dance.

After making a striking debut in the celluloid industry with the hit ‘Bimbisara,’ director Vassishta now sets his sights even higher with Vishwambhara.’ It is a dream project that the filmmaker holds close to his heart. Touted as his most ambitious venture yet, the film strives to effortlessly blend mythology, emotion, and spectacle.

Meanwhile, the film features an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan and Ashika Ranganath in significant roles, alongside Kunal Kapoor. Moreover, Chota K Naidu takes charge behind the lens, while production designer AS Prakash brings the landscape of ‘Vishwambhara’ to life.