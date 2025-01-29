Is Rakhi Sawant’s romance with Pakistani actor Dodi Khan leading to marriage?

Rakhi Sawant, the Indian actress known for her bold personality and tumultuous love life, has made a surprising revelation. She recently shared that she is in love with Dodi Khan, a Pakistani actor and police officer.

In an interview with News 18, Sawant confirmed her plans to marry Dodi Khan soon, calling it a “love marriage” despite the geographical distance between them. “He is my love. We love each other,” Rakhi said, expressing her excitement about the upcoming union.

Rakhi’s personal life has often been a subject of public fascination, and her relationships have frequently made headlines.

In the same interview, she also took a swipe at her ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani, accusing him of spreading false rumors about her. Rakhi stated that Adil’s jealousy over her new relationship was behind the negative publicity, adding, “He wants bad publicity, wrong publicity from my name, and I really don’t want to give any publicity to that idiot.”

Rakhi’s marriage to Adil Khan Durrani was short, with the couple parting ways in 2023 after a series of accusations from Rakhi, including claims of infidelity.

Adil was arrested in February 2023, spending five months in prison before his release. This was not Rakhi’s first marriage, as she was previously in a marital relationship with Ritesh Raj Singh, whom she met during their stint on ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Their relationship ended shortly after the show concluded in February 2022.

Rakhi Sawant’s career spans across television, film, and politics. She gained fame through her appearances in Bollywood films and her participation in reality shows like ‘Bigg Boss’.

She also made a mark in politics by launching her own party, the Rashtriya Aam Party, in 2014, although she later joined the Republican Party of India (A).