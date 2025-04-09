Rishab Shetty shares an adorable birthday video for son Ranvith

When he’s not busy redefining Indian cinema with mythological marvels like ‘Kantara’, Rishab Shetty is busy being a full-time dad — and a pretty amazing one at that.

On his son Ranvith Shetty’s birthday, the actor-director gave fans a peek into his softer side, trading the forest and folklore for cuddles and cake. In a gesture that melted hearts across the internet, Rishab posted an adorable compilation video featuring precious memories of little Ranvith, from tiny giggles to growing-up milestones.

The video, shared on Instagram by both Rishab and his wife Pragathi Shetty, is nothing short of an emotional ride. Accompanied by a soul-soothing soundtrack and stitched together with moments of love, laughter, and toddler mischief, it’s a heartfelt celebration of parenthood — and one proud papa’s way of saying, “You make our world better just by being in it.”

“You are the light, the magic of our lives, the one who makes our world brighter every single day. Watching you grow has been a joy, filled with charm, curiosity, and endless energy,” Rishab wrote in a touching caption. He also added a sweet birthday wish in Kannada: “ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು ರನ್ವಿತ್…”

The post quickly garnered love from fans and industry friends alike, with comments flooding in praising the beautiful bond and the touching video. Many shared how relatable the moments felt, especially coming from someone known more for intense performances than emotional Instagram reels.

Meanwhile, fans of ‘Kantara’ have another reason to be excited. While Rishab continues to enjoy personal moments with his family, he’s also neck-deep in prepping for ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, promising what he calls “a divine experience like never before.” The first film was nothing short of a phenomenon, and expectations are sky-high for its follow-up.

But that’s not all. Rishab is also set to appear in two other massive projects — ‘Jai Hanuman’ and ‘The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’. It seems the actor is all set to dominate the big screen once again, with tales rooted in mythology, history, and cultural pride.