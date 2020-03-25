After creating much buzz among the fans, SS Rajamouli’s finally dropped the motion poster of his upcoming magnum opus, RRR on Wednesday starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the main roles. Ever since its inception, the film has been the talk of the town.

Amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, when all the shootings and launches are at halt, the recently released motion poster of RRR along with the title made sure to lift everyone’s spirit. The makers released the first motion poster on the occasion of Ugadi, widely celebrated Hindu new year in the states of Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

The makers of RRR have treated their fans with the first look of the film and its sure to leave you stunned. From BGM to Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s immense energy, the motion poster only sets high expectations among the audience.

RRR stands for- Rise, Roar and Revolt. Ram Charan took to his official Instagram handle to share the motion poster. Alongside, he wrote, “#RRRMotionPoster.. When the powers of opposing forces like fire and water come together, intense energy is what you’ll have! Wishing you a happy #Ugadi (sic).”

The story of the film is based on Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film is produced by DVV Danayya and is made on a massive budget.

Besides Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Thor famed actor Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody also play important roles in the film.

RRR, the period drama will release on January 8, 2021. What are your views on the first motion poster? Let us know in the comments section below.