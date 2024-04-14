Ram Charan honored with doctorate from Vels University

Renowned actor Ram Charan has been bestowed with an honorary doctorate by Vels University in Chennai, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career. Expressing his elation, Ram Charan took to his Instagram to share a snapshot from the memorable ceremony, donning a vibrant red graduation gown. In his heartfelt caption, he expressed gratitude towards the people of Chennai and everyone who has been part of his journey, while eagerly looking forward to accomplishing more dreams alongside his supporters.

Proud father and superstar, Chiranjeevi Konidela, couldn’t contain his joy as he penned a heartfelt note congratulating his son on this remarkable achievement. He expressed his emotional pride in witnessing Ram Charan’s continuous dedication and outstanding performance, emphasizing the immense happiness a parent feels when their child surpasses their own accomplishments.

Joining in the celebrations, Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, showered him with love and congratulations on his newfound title of “Dr. Ram Charan Konidela.”

Advertisement

Ram Charan’s journey in the entertainment industry has been nothing short of exceptional since his debut in 2007 with ‘Chirutha.’ His stellar performances have earned him accolades, including Nandi Awards, Filmfare, and South Indian International Movie Awards. Additionally, his nomination for the Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Actor for his role in ‘RRR’ further solidifies his prowess on the silver screen.

Vels University has a tradition of recognizing outstanding individuals across various fields, with Ram Charan receiving honor for his significant contributions to the entertainment industry and entrepreneurship. Other distinguished personalities receiving honorary doctorates include Dr. P Veeramuthuvel, Dr. GSK Velu, and table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal.

Amidst these celebrations, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of ‘Game Changer,’ featuring the talented Kiara Advani. The film promises to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative centered around an Indian Administrative Service officer’s crusade against corrupt politicians, advocating for fair elections and transparent governance.

Furthermore, Ram Charan’s upcoming project, referred to as #RC16, is generating anticipation, especially with Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and featuring music by A R Rahman, this multilingual venture is ready to make waves across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema.