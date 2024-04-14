Logo

# Entertainment

Dr Ram Charan: Chennai university confers honorary doctorate on power star

Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who will be seen in ‘RC 16’ and ‘RC 17’, received an honorary doctorate in literature from the Vels University in Chennai on Saturday.

IANS | New Delhi | April 14, 2024 1:30 pm

The actor was also the chief guest at the university’s graduation ceremony. The university took to X, erstwhile Twitter, on Saturday and shared pictures from the event.

They wrote in the caption, “Thiru. Ram Charan, Indian actor, film producer, and entrepreneur, receiving an honorary Doctor of Literature degree from Vels University at their 14th Annual Convocation (sic).”

Previous recipients of this recognition have been Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Director Shankar and others.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ram Charan is currently busy with his upcoming project, ‘Game Changer’.

The film is directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Shankar, who is known for ‘Nayak’, ‘Anniyan’, ‘Sivaji: The Boss’, ‘Kaadhal’ and others.

The film also stars Kiara Advani.

