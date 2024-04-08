Ram Charan cheers Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s triumph in ‘Tillu Square’

Actor Ram Charan recently took to Twitter to shower praise on the success of the film ‘Tillu Square,’ which stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran. Sharing his sentiments, the ‘RRR’ actor expressed his pride in Siddhu’s achievements, extending his congratulations to the entire team behind the movie.

In his tweet, Ram Charan conveyed his admiration, saying, “Dear Siddhu, so proud of your phenomenal success. My heartfelt congratulations to Anupama, Mallik Ram, the music directors, Sithara Entertainments, and the entire team on this success.” The heartfelt message encapsulated the actor’s joy and appreciation for the hard work put into the film.

‘Tillu Square’ is a delightful sequel to the 2022 Telugu romantic comedy ‘DJ Tillu.’ Released on March 29, the movie has received a warm reception from audiences, maintaining the humorous essence of its predecessor while introducing fresh twists to captivate viewers.

The storyline follows DJ Tillu, now a recognizable figure, as he finds himself entangled in amusing predicaments following an encounter with a captivating lady at a party. It explores Tillu’s journey of reconciling with his past while navigating the challenges of the present.

Led by Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran, the film boasts a talented cast, including Muralidhar Goud and others. Penned by Siddhu and Mallik Ram, Mallik also takes on the directorial duties for the project. Produced by Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, ‘Tillu Square’ features a melodious soundtrack composed by Sricharan Pakala and Ram Miriyala.

The success of ‘Tillu Square’ not only highlights the creative prowess of its team but also underscores the audience’s appreciation for engaging storytelling and captivating performances. As the film continues to charm viewers, it stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of well-crafted cinema that resonates with audiences across the board.