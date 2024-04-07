‘Thangalaan’ unveils Parvathy Thiruvothu’s character poster on her birthday

Celebrating Parvathy Thiruvothu’s special day, the team behind the highly-anticipated movie ‘Thangalaan,’ featuring the talented Chiyaan Vikram, unveiled a brand new poster showcasing her character, Gangamma.

Sending out warm wishes on Parvathy’s birthday, the creators of ‘Thangalaan’ took to social media to share the poster, highlighting her role in the film. They described her character as an embodiment of strength, grace, and resilience, expressing their excitement for her dazzling performance.

Ever since its first glimpse, ‘Thangalaan’ has been creating quite a buzz among the audience. Directed by the renowned filmmaker Pa Ranjith, the movie depicts the valor and struggle of the people of KGF against the British, safeguarding the pride of India’s Kolar Gold Fields. Ranjith’s meticulous research spanning over two years ensured an authentic portrayal of this historical narrative.

Set in the backdrop of 1880, during the peak of gold mining in KGF, the story aims to educate the younger generation about the rich history of the region. The significance of KGF and its impact not only resonated within India but also drew the attention of the British colonial forces.

Pa Ranjith, known for his prowess in narrating stories from different eras, continues his streak of bringing untold narratives to the forefront. With ‘Thangalaan,’ he delves into another compelling chapter of history.

For Chiyaan Vikram, ‘Thangalaan’ marks his return to the pan-Indian cinema scene after the success of ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’ and 2. The movie is all set to hit the screens in April 2024, catering to audiences across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Adding to the anticipation, the musical score for the film is composed by the talented GV Prakash Kumar.