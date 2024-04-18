Chiyaan Vikram’s ‘Thangalaan’ BTS tribute unveiled on his 57th birthday

Chiyaan Vikram, the versatile actor renowned for his dynamic roles, celebrates his 57th birthday and to mark this special occasion, the team behind his upcoming film ‘Thangalaan’ has unveiled an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse as a heartfelt tribute.

Director Pa.Ranjith shared his excitement about ‘Thangalaan,’ describing it as a vision to portray a historical adventure rooted in real events, and commended Chiyaan Vikram and the entire crew for their phenomenal dedication, expressing confidence that the film would resonate globally with the backing of Jio Studios. Ranjith expressed his gratitude to Vikram on his birthday, emphasizing the importance of showcasing the actor’s efforts in building anticipation for the movie.

In response, Vikram humbly acknowledged the tribute from his team, sharing the YouTube link and expressing gratitude for the fiery yet beautiful portrayal of their collective endeavor. The behind-the-scenes footage offers a glimpse into Vikram’s commitment, showcasing intense action sequences and moments of vulnerability.

‘Thangalaan’ unfolds against the backdrop of the historic Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) during the early 1900s. The narrative promises to immerse audiences in a captivating tale inspired by real-life events, shedding light on the untold stories of oppressed communities’ involvement in the South Indian gold exploration. With a compelling storyline and stellar cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathi, and Harikrishnan Anbudurai, accompanied by the musical genius of G.V. Prakash Kumar, the film aims to leave a lasting impact.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and K.E. Gnanavelraja of Studio Green Films, ‘Thangalaan’ stands as a testament to collaborative filmmaking driven by passion and purpose. As anticipation builds for its release, fans eagerly await the opportunity to embark on this historical adventure that promises to enlighten, entertain, and inspire.