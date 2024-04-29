NTR Jr bonds with Bollywood stars over casual dinner

NTR Jr, amidst his busy schedule shooting for ‘War 2’ in Mumbai alongside Hrithik Roshan, took some time out to connect with fellow Bollywood stars over a relaxed dinner.

On a Sunday night, NTR Jr and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi caught up with power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with filmmakers Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji. Hrithik Roshan also joined the gathering, accompanied by his girlfriend Saba Azad.

The atmosphere was casual and intimate as they shared a meal together, away from the glare of the cameras.

In snapshots captured by paparazzi, NTR Jr and Ranbir were stepping out of a black SUV, patiently waiting for Alia to join them before entering the restaurant. Karan and Ayan arrived closely behind, setting the stage for a memorable evening.

Hrithik and Saba arrived later, hand in hand, adding to the warmth of the gathering.

Dressed in comfortable attire, the stars kept it simple yet stylish. Ranbir and NTR Jr sported matching black outfits, while Karan opted for his signature black attire. Alia brought in the summer vibes with an off-shoulder yellow dress.

This encounter marked the first public sighting of Karan and NTR Jr since Karan announced his collaboration with the team behind ‘Devara’, a film starring NTR Jr, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

Taking to Instagram earlier this month, Karan shared his excitement about partnering with NTR Jr’s ‘Devara’, expressing gratitude for being part of this grand cinematic experience.

The team behind ‘Devara’ confirmed the collaboration, expressing eagerness for a thunderous release on October 10, 2024.

While ‘Devara’ gears up for its release, the launch date for ‘War 2’ is yet to be revealed. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, known for his past hits like ‘Wake Up Sid’ and ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, ‘War 2’ promises to be another blockbuster in the making.