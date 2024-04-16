Teja Sajja unveils next adventure: ‘Super Yodha’ teaser coming soon

Actor Teja Sajja, who soared to fame with the blockbuster success of ‘Hanu-Man’, is gearing up for his next big venture alongside filmmaker Karthik Gattamneni. Their collaboration promises to deliver an adrenaline-pumping adventure titled ‘Super Yodha’.

Excitement is already building up as the team behind the project, PMF 36, recently dropped a sneak peek into the upcoming film. A captivating poster was unveiled on their official social media handle, teasing fans with a glimpse of what’s to come. In the poster, Teja Sajja stands with his back to the camera, portraying a character engulfed in flames, holding a weapon, hinting at the intense action awaiting audiences.

Anticipation mounts as the title and first look of the film are set to be unveiled on April 18th. The announcement was accompanied by a message from the production team expressing their enthusiasm for collaborating with Teja Sajja on this prestigious project.

Reflecting on the success of his previous superhero venture, ‘Hanu-Man’, directed by Prasanth Varma, Teja Sajja shared his excitement about the genre. He described the film as a blend of thrilling superhero action, infused with elements of comedy and rooted in Indian history. The storyline revolves around a young boy bestowed with superpowers by Lord Hanuman, embarking on a journey to protect his people and uphold his faith.

‘Hanu-Man’ received praise from audiences upon its release on January 12th, marking a significant milestone in Teja Sajja’s career. Speaking to ANI, he expressed his enthusiasm for the genre and the creative process behind bringing such stories to life on screen.

With ‘Super Yodha’ on the horizon, fans can expect another thrilling cinematic experience, filled with action-packed sequences, comedy, and a strong connection to Indian mythology. Teja Sajja’s portrayal of a superhero promises to captivate audiences once again, making this upcoming film a highly anticipated addition to the world of Indian cinema.