‘Pushpa 2’ trailer release date OUT: Allu Arjun returns with his Pushpa Raj swag

The internet can’t keep calm about the release of one of 2024’s most highly-anticipated pan-India releases, ‘Pushpa: The Rule.’ Set to hit theatres on December 5, the makers have dropped the trailer release date for ‘Pushpa 2.’ Sharing a tantalising poster featuring Allu Arjun in his quintessential Pushpa Raj style, the makers have struck a new high on the anticipation meter. The trailer of ‘Pushpa 2’ drops on November 17 at 6:03 PM.

Sharing the sepia-toned poster, the makers announced the trailer’s release date. In the poster, the actor is donning a brown ensemble with red shades sitting slightly below the bridge of his nose. Moreover, sporting a piercing gaze and menacing vibe, Arjun swings a gun over his shoulder. With several people observing his swag in the background, the poster has elevated the stakes. Further, the accompanying caption reads, “Dropping an EXPLOSIVE BANGER before the MASS festival begins in Cinemas. Experience the MASSIVE #Pushpa2TheRuleTrailer on 17th November at 6:03 PM. With a Blasting Event at PATNA.”

The makers choosing Patna as the launch location doesn’t come as a surprise. The prequel title, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ was a roaring success in the city, both theatrically and on satellite. The new poster and trailer release date comes after the makers teased a special announcement slated for today. Taking to social media, the makers dropped a blazing red poster featuring the words, “The Most Awaited Announcement of the Biggest Indian Film. Today at 4:05 PM.”

The wait ends & The anticipation begins Today at 4.05 PM. Stay tuned!#Pushpa2TheRule GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 5th DECEMBER, 2024.#Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th pic.twitter.com/dJNVrTQRKx — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) November 11, 2024



Additionally, recently, the title also made the official announcement of Sreeleela joining Allu Arjun for the special track ‘Kissik.’ This followed the leaked images that stirred a social media debate comparing her to Samantha Ruth Prabhu who starred in ‘Oo Antava’ from ‘Pushpa 1.’

The awaited release features a star-studded cast, including Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, and Srivalli, respectively. It is the sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ which amassed impressive success globally. Meanwhile, the prequel film featured the ascent of Pushpa Raj, a coolie. He climbs the ranks in a syndicate dealing in rare red sandalwood. The sequel will explore the protagonist’s reign, continuing the narrative. Mythri Movie Makers has produced ‘Pushpa 2’ with Sukumar as the creator.

Meanwhile, with the release date inching closer and the countdown for the trailer release on, fans are brimming with anticipation. Netizens also have high expectations from the title as the first film was a resounding success.