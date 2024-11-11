‘Pushpa 2’ makers announce song ‘Kissik’ featuring Sreeleela; internet divided

Following the leaked pictures from the sets of ‘Pushpa 2,’ featuring Allu Arjun and Sreeleela bringing in the anticipated special, the makers have made an official announcement. Promising “A feast for the eyes like you’ve never seen before!”, the makers have finally announced that ‘Guntur Kaaram’ fame Sreeleela will flaunt her sizzling moves to the special track titled, ‘Kissik.’ Taking to the comments section, fans have expressed the same apprehensions as they did during the leaked images. Fans of the franchise believe that Sreeleela may not be able to match Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s moves and appeal in ‘Oo Antava’ from ‘Pushpa 1.’ On the other hand, several users have iterated curiosity about Sreeleela taking over with her energetic moves.

Taking to social media, the makers have dropped a blazing snapshot of Sreeleela against a fiery backdrop. The actress is striking a pose donning an embellished black blouse paired with a slit black draped skirt. Welcoming “The Dancing Queen” on board, the makers penned the caption, “A feast for the eyes like you’ve never seen before! A celebration of pure energy. #Kissik Song of the Year. #Pushpa2TheRule #Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th.”

A feast for the eyes like you’ve never seen before! Advertisement A celebration of pure energy #Kissik Song of the Year ❤‍#Pushpa2TheRule #Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th pic.twitter.com/7HzrHbhEk8 — Pushpa (@PushpaMovie) November 10, 2024



Comparing her to Samantha, several users penned along the lines of, “She can’t pull of what samanatha did.” Another wrote, “Sreeleela has the potential to create a big impact, but it’s tough to match Samantha’s iconic Oo Antava magic!”. Moreover, one fan commented, “No wayy she never can be a samantha. She was the biggest hype and promotion for pushpa. Sreeleela can never do that.” Meanwhile, several believe that the track will be a chartbuster. “Sreeleela is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. Kani ippativaraku andharu mass dance eh veyinchaaru waiting to see her dance for a classical number”

In the leaked snap that took over Reddit, Allu Arjun was seen shaking a leg with the actress. He sported a vibrant orange shirt and pant set with sequin embellished pockets. The image stirred a similar debate on the platform where several users also compared her to Shraddha Kapoor. The star was earlier in talks for the song. As per reports, the ‘Stree 2’ star was denied the compensation she asked for. The demand was the same as Samantha’s fee for ‘Oo Antava,’ reportedly.

The awaited release features a star-studded cast, including Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, and Srivalli, respectively. It is the sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ which garnered immense global success. ‘Pushpa 2’ titled ‘Pushpa: The Rule,’ will hit theatres on December 5.