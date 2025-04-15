PM Modi discusses expansion of Green Strategic Partnership with Danish counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday discussed various aspects of bilateral relations as well as global developments during a telephonic conversation.

“Glad to speak with PM Mette Frederiksen today. Reaffirmed our strong support for the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership and enhancing cooperation across sectors for the benefit of our people. We also discussed regional and global developments of mutual interest,” PM Modi said in a post on X after the phone call.

Recalling high-level exchanges between both countries ever since the launch of the Green Strategic Partnership in 2020, the leaders noted the expansion of the Green Strategic Partnership in various fields which have created favorable conditions for Danish investments in India to contribute to green transition. The leaders also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

PM Modi said he was looking forward to the 3rd India-Nordic Summit scheduled to be held later this year in Norway, and his meeting with Prime Minister Frederiksen at that time.

Denmark is also the only country in the world with which India has a Green Strategic Partnership.

Both leaders had co-chaired a Virtual Summit between India and Denmark in September 2020 and launched a Green Strategic Partnership between the two countries that envisioned co-operation in the field of environment/water and circular economy and sustainable urban development including Smart Cities.

Frederiksen has in the past hailed Prime Minister Modi as “an inspiration for the rest of the world” for having set some very ambitious targets when it comes to providing clean water and renewable energy to millions of households.

PM Modi has also spotlighted the role that Danish expertise and Danish technology can play in the scale and speed at which India wants to move forward.

During his visit to Copenhagen in May 2022, PM Modi had appreciated Frederiksen’s warmth and respect for Indians and emphasised that both countries can work together in finding innovative solutions for green growth. He had lauded the positive role played by the Indian community in Denmark and also highlighted India’s economic potential, inviting more India-Denmark collaborations.

Last year, PM Modi was amongst the first world leaders to express his concern after the attack on Frederiksen in Copenhagen.

“Deeply concerned by the news of the attack on Mette Frederiksen, Denmark’s Prime Minister. We condemn the attack. Wishing good health to my friend,” PM Modi posted on X after Frederiksen was attacked by a man in central Copenhagen.